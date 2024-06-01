Maryland weather: Dry first half of the weekend

BALTIMORE- Fair conditions as you walk out the door this morning.

Temperatures are crisp under clear skies this morning. As we progress throughout the morning hours, we will see a change in the skies as clouds move in.

We will stay dry but continue to have moisture aloft. More humidity is also expected throughout the day today.

Saturday highs reach the middle to upper 80s for the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A beautiful stretch of weather will continue for the first half of the weekend. Saturday is tracking dry at the moment, but Sunday is looking damp.

Tonight lows return to the 50s and 60s.

Sunday will have a few afternoon showers as we see high pressure move off shore. This should allow some afternoon plans to continue a outdoors. Just be mindful if thunderstorms pop up remember thunder roars, head indoors. highs will range near the 80s but passing showers may keep us a bit cooler.

Monday clouds return to our forecast as well as the 80s as we see a buildup of warmer air for our forecast next week.

Looking towards middle week, we will see showers and storms return to our forecast.