Maryland Weather: Dry and sunny, but cool, to start your workweek

Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday.

We'll be sandwiched in between an upper-level low to our east and a building ridge to our west through at least Tuesday allowing for dry, but cool conditions through the start of the week.

The temperature on Monday will begin in the mid-30s for most areas.

The typical overnight low this time of the year is about 30 degrees, so we are well above that for this time of the year.

Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s on Monday and the low to mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Seasonably chilly and dry start to your Monday. Weather will cooperate for your travel to school and work. Updates on #WJZ. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/LXFRVrlkvS — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 12, 2022

But temperature lows will drop into the 20s on Monday night and Tuesday night.

By Wednesday afternoon, clouds will have begun to increase as the next storm system approaches.

Cold temperatures on Wednesday night into Thursday morning may support some wintry weather and mark the start of the next weather event across the region.

Right now, it appears that the best chance for impactful wintry weather with the potential to hamper travel will be west and north of Baltimore closer to the Pennsylvania border and the Blue Ridge Mountains into Western Maryland.

Some wintry weather will be possible in the Baltimore Area to start the morning rush hour too. Whatever wintry weather does occur will be brief as temperatures will be warm enough for rain by mid-morning on Thursday and through the rest of the day.

It is still too early to get specific on precipitation types, amounts, and areas that could see the most impact.

There are several days during which to watch the situation and determine how the storm will develop and evolve.

Marylanders should plan for the possibility of some travel disruptions to start Thursday morning.

Again, temperatures will rise well above freezing by late Thursday morning and rain is expected for the rest of the day into Thursday night.

That rain will move out by early Friday morning with dry weather returning just in time for the weekend.

Expect temperature highs in the 40s on Friday and into the weekend with sunshine returning in full force by Saturday.

Temperature lows will dip into the 20s and 30s throughout the week and into Sunday night.