Maryland weather: Dry and beautiful Father's Day weekend

BALTIMORE -- Mild and muggy to kick-start the weekend with a few patches of dense fog to get through. an absolute beauty of a day is in store for us today.

Calm and clear for the first half of the afternoon with a few passerby clouds overhead. We will see the rest of this cloud cover move on by as we progress through the rest of the afternoon hours.

Highs today are comfortable and close to average with the middle 80s expected. Dry through this evening, conditions will continue to be clear and comfortable as we roll into Sunday.

Lows tonight will remain in the 60s.

Father's Day, Sunday, will be a beauty with comfortable conditions throughout the day.

Highs are expected in the 80s once again under mostly clear skies.

Celebrate the father figure in your life this year with some outdoor plans as things are expected to turn hot as soon as Monday.

Wednesday through Friday of the work week poses some dangers with heat building into the middle 90s with heat indices near, if not at, the triple digits.