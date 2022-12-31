Maryland Weather: Dense fog on New Year's Eve morning

BALTIMORE- We are starting our New Year's Eve with dense fog!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of Maryland through 12 pm, including the Baltimore area.

Visibility could be below a quarter of a mile as you are out and about.

Please take it slow and give yourself some extra time to get where you need to ho this morning.

Some drizzle is already around with more widespread showers arriving midday and picking up through the afternoon and evening.

As you plan your NYE outfits, consider adding an umbrella or rain jacket so this wet weather won't dampen your sparkle!

There's a period of moderate to heavy rain right out ahead of the cold front between 7 and 10 pm but it should taper pretty quickly after that.

We may dry out just in time to ring in 2023!

Our New Year's Day starts gray but the sunshine will be out and about by lunchtime.

All the sun will help temperatures climb towards 60!

A very mild Ravens game is in store Sunday night.

By kickoff at 8:20, temps will be around 50 and falling through the 40s during the game.