Maryland Weather: Defense Fog Prompts an Alert Day

BALTIMORE-- Defense fog in the state has prompted an Alert Day. Fog fell mostly over  the Eastern shore causing visibility issues leading schools to call for delays in the area. 

Out the door numbers for the around this time of year are usually 40 but today the Maryland region is waking up to temps in the high 40's.

More good news in addition to the warm start, the fog won't last too much longer; sunshine and high temps of 72 are just around the corner.

Saturday, the first leg of the weekend is shaping up to be stunning. Temp highs will cozily sit in the mid 70's, partnered with plenty of sunchine.

Sunday, temps stay moderately warm but clouds increase, welcoming chances for scattered showers throughout the area. 

Drying back up by Monday, with temps boosting closer to the high 70's,possibily prompting record breaking highs for this time of year. 

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temps dip back down in to the mid 60's with a mix of sun and clouds. 

Wet weather chances waltz their way back into the Maryland region on Thursday. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 6:39 AM

