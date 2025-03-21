Partly Cloudy Overnight; Mild Weekend Ahead across Maryland

Cooler and breezy across Maryland on Friday

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temperatures dipping into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees across the region.

The weekend looks pleasant overall. Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with a light breeze. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s.

An upper-level disturbance is expected to move through the area later in the day, bringing increasing cloud cover by the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday night will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with lows falling into the lower 30s.

Sunday will be a bit cooler, with high temperatures in the mid-50s and lighter winds. Skies will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will begin to roll in around midday and continue to thicken through the afternoon.

These clouds are out ahead of the next storm system, which could bring a chance for rain to the region as early as Sunday night. The likelihood of rain increases into Monday.

Overnight lows Sunday will drop into the lower 40s. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Looking ahead, midweek appears mainly quiet. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 60 degrees both days.

Another cold front is expected to arrive Thursday, bringing a slight chance for showers. Dry weather will likely return by Friday to close out the week.