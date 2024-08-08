Maryland Weather: Debby's impacts move closer to Maryland

BALTIMORE - After a morning of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, our temperature remain on the cool side with not much fluctuation. We remain in the mid 70s to about 80° through the day. Humid conditions stay until the remnants clear the area Saturday morning. While the main impacts of Debby begin this afternoon and into the overnight, flooding concerns are possible. Flood Watch is in effect for Frederick, Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties form Thursday 8PM until Friday 8PM. There is also a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Shoreline in Anne Arundel County.

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 75. East wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

A WJZ First Alert weather day is in effect for Friday due to the heavy rain potential and the possibility of isolated tornadoes east of the center. The good news is that the storm system is expected to move out quickly, leading to a return to sunny, quiet weather for the upcoming weekend.

Rain will move out by late Friday night, with sunshine returning for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will rise into the 80s, and low temperatures at night will fall into the mid-60s as lower humidity moves back into the region in the wake of the remnants of Debby.

A northwesterly flow pattern will dominate most of next week, bringing dry weather, sunshine, and a few clouds with low humidity through at least Wednesday. High temperatures each afternoon will reach the mid-to-upper 80s, with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 60s. Rain chances will be slim to none for most of next week, though humidity levels will start creeping back up heading towards next weekend.