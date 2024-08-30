Maryland Weather: Drizzly Day Friday, Weather Alert Day Saturday

BALTIMORE - An unusual pattern set up over the area is bringing us a taste of fall to the area, with a low off the coast and with weak upper low support over the Canadian Maritimes. This means a cooler and damp Friday forecast.

Alert Day Saturday with a slight risk for thunderstorms mainly Saturday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect it to be near 90 for the afternoon high with breaks of sunshine. The severe weather is associated with a warm front that will be moving through the area.

An approaching cold front will bring another chance for an isolated strong storm on Sunday. The day won't be a washout, there is the possibility of active weather.

Labor Day will be the winner of the holiday weekend with mostly sunny weather, low humidity, and highs near 80°.

High pressure will control our weather and bring in another refreshing Canadian airmass Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 70s with low temperatures dipping back down into the 50s. We stay dry through the end of next week!