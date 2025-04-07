Watch CBS News
Showers and cool temperatures to start the week in Maryland

By Tim Williams,
Cutter Martin
Cutter Martin
Meteorologist
Cutter joined the WJZ First Alert Weather Team in March of 2025. Born and raised in the Gulf Coast, Cutter developed his love for weather while tracking hurricanes and watching pop-up summer thunderstorms in Houston. His first on-air role was in Lubbock, Texas, while attending Texas Tech University.
Much needed April showers for much of this week

Dealing with widespread rain, mist and drizzle through the entire day. A northeast wind is adding to the chilly feel. While we may see breaks in the steady midday, a second batch will move in by late lunch-time  and into your afternoon commute. Temperatures stay below normal today and tonight (normal high/low:  63°/41°). 

Damp weather is also going to be stubborn to end across portions of the Baltimore Metro deeper into Monday. It'll be wettest in Anne Arundel County on southward. Drier, colder air moves in Monday evening. The First Alert Forecast completely dries out late Monday. Plan on a mostly dry and brisk evening.

Marylanders wake up to temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning. It'll feel like it's in the 20s and 30s as a gusty breeze blows through the morning hours. Chilly and breezy conditions continue into Tuesday afternoon. A few mountain snow showers are possible in western Maryland Tuesday. 

Temperatures trend a bit warmer late-week as the next chance of wet weather enters the forecast.

