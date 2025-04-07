Showers and cool temperatures to start the week in Maryland

Showers and cool temperatures to start the week in Maryland

Showers and cool temperatures to start the week in Maryland

Much needed April showers for much of this week

Dealing with widespread rain, mist and drizzle through the entire day. A northeast wind is adding to the chilly feel. While we may see breaks in the steady midday, a second batch will move in by late lunch-time and into your afternoon commute. Temperatures stay below normal today and tonight (normal high/low: 63°/41°).

Damp weather is also going to be stubborn to end across portions of the Baltimore Metro deeper into Monday. It'll be wettest in Anne Arundel County on southward. Drier, colder air moves in Monday evening. The First Alert Forecast completely dries out late Monday. Plan on a mostly dry and brisk evening.

Marylanders wake up to temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning. It'll feel like it's in the 20s and 30s as a gusty breeze blows through the morning hours. Chilly and breezy conditions continue into Tuesday afternoon. A few mountain snow showers are possible in western Maryland Tuesday.

Temperatures trend a bit warmer late-week as the next chance of wet weather enters the forecast.