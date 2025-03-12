Cooler weather returns to Maryland through Friday

Cooler temperatures are expected across the area for the next couple of days.

Overnight tonight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with lows dipping into the lower 40s.

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon likely won't rise out of the 50s for most locations. The day will begin mostly cloudy, with some breaks in clouds possible by afternoon.

Skies overnight Thursday into Friday morning will become mostly cloudy, with overnight lows near 40 degrees.

Expect another cloudy day Friday, though some afternoon breaks in the clouds are possible. High temperatures will again reach the mid to upper 50s. Easterly winds Thursday and Friday will make conditions feel cooler.

Heading into the weekend, the weather pattern will shift significantly as a strong storm system moves into the country's midsection. Saturday skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will strengthen from the south through the afternoon, continuing overnight into Saturday.

By Sunday, the storm system will approach the Mid-Atlantic, causing winds to further increase across the area. Gusts could exceed 40 mph Sunday afternoon, with isolated gusts up to 50 mph possible due to a strong low-level jet stream.

We've issued a possible WJZ First Alert Weather Day for Sunday because of the potential for severe weather. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front approaching during the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, highlighting the potential for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes if conditions materialize.

Sunday's high temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s, cooling down into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by Sunday night.

Rain chances linger into early Monday morning, followed by drying conditions and partly cloudy skies by Monday afternoon. Highs Monday will reach the mid to upper 50s. Gusty northwest winds between 20 and 25 mph will persist through the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s Monday night but rebound to the mid-60s by Tuesday afternoon.

Spring-like temperatures return by midweek, with highs approaching 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon.