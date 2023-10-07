Maryland Weather: Cooler and windy tonight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Northwesterly winds kick up tonight through tomorrow due to a cold front that moved through earlier today.

Despite below average temperatures it looks like dry conditions stick around for the next few days.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. We may have to turn on the heat for the first time. Winds are out of the northwest around 15 mph with peak gusts near 25.

Sunday

A few more clouds around to start the day, but we turn mostly sunny. Breezy conditions remain a factor today and will make it feel colder than it is. Daytime highs are running 10 degrees below average in the low 60s. Peak wind gusts could reach 25 mph. An extra layer may be needed for the Ravens game.

Sunday Night

Lessening winds overnight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures once again in the 40s.

The start of the week looks pleasant, but temperatures remain in the low 60s on Monday. An isolated shower is possible Monday night. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It looks pleasant for the Orioles game.