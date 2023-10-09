Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Cool & blustery day ahead

By Meg McNamara

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast | October 9, 2023
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast | October 9, 2023 01:56

BALTIMORE -- Grab a jacket before you head out the door this morning. And go ahead and keep it close by all day. 

Morning temperatures are in the low to mid 40s for the most part, with just a couple spots closer to 50°.  

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day with light showers scooting through during the late afternoon and evening. 

The winds will certainly be apart of the weather story today. Gusts between 15 and 25 mph will make the highs in the mid 60s feel more like the upper 50s.

Patchy frost is possible tonight but it will all depend on how much the skies clear. The more clouds that move out, the more likely frost is. 

Overnight lows in the Baltimore area will be in the mid to upper 40s. 

A warming trend is in place for the work week with upper 60s on deck for Tuesday, low 70s on Wednesday and mid 70s by Thursday.

After this evening, most of the work week looks dry, with our next chance for rain arriving this weekend. 

First published on October 7, 2023 / 5:49 AM

