Gradual clearing today, risk of strong storms Sunday in Maryland

Gloomy Friday in Maryland followed by threat of Sunday

Expect clouds gradually giving way to sunshine today. Saturday has morning fog with strong storms possible Sunday.

This morning we're dealing with a mainly cloudy sky, but breaks in the clouds are expected by later this morning. Sunshine should become plentiful by afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

We enjoy a nice Friday evening with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will gradually dip into the upper 40s. Overnight low clouds, mist, drizzle, and areas of dense fog will develop. Expect lows in the lower 40s.

Saturday morning will be rather murky with areas of dense fog, mist, and drizzle. Not only will it be gloomy, the weather looks chilly as well with temperatures in the lower 40s. As a warm front gradually lifts north Saturday afternoon, the fog will lift and temperatures will warm to near 60°. Even though we'll be warming up late Saturday afternoon, the sky will remain cloudy.

A storm system approaching from the west will bring changes by Sunday. Winds will increase across the area throughout the day, gusting out of the south at more than 40 mph at times.

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday due to the potential for severe storms during the evening hours. Ahead of a cold front, showers and thunderstorms will first develop in western Maryland, gradually spreading eastward toward the I-95 corridor by late afternoon.

Currently, the risk for severe weather exists but remains on the lower side. However, due to strong upper-level winds, any storms that do develop could produce damaging wind gusts. The greatest threat for storms will occur during the afternoon through early evening hours, quickly moving eastward by late evening.

Sunday's high temperatures will top out near 70 degrees before the storms arrive, with cooler conditions expected Sunday night.

Monday morning will begin in the 40s, rising into the mid-50s by the afternoon. A lingering shower is possible very early Monday, well before sunrise, but skies will clear quickly. Expect plenty of sunshine during the day, though it will remain breezy with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph at times.

Temperatures will warm slightly on Tuesday. After a chilly start in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday will bring warmer temperatures along with increased cloud cover, with highs nearing 70 degrees.

The next cold front is expected to arrive Thursday, bringing a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-60s.