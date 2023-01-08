Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Cool temps and showers expected Sunday

BALTIMORE -  Expect temperatures the 20s & 30s during the morning.

Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday. Higher elevations could see you switch over from rain to snow. Monday shaping up better with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday highs will be in the 50s with a nice stretch of days ahead.

Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.

