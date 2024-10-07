Maryland Weather: Cool start to a mild and sunny Monday

BALTIMORE-- Expect a bright & breezy Monday with highs in the lower 70s. A cool blast of fall air arrives Monday night. Monday night will turn chilly with a mainly clear sky and lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be gorgeous October days with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be the coolest of the season yet with early morning temperatures in the middle 40s.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with clouds filtering out sunshine. Highs will reach the middle 60s and a morning in the lower to middle 40s.

Our next warm-up begins as early as Friday with temperatures approaching 70 degrees. Yom Kippur begins at sundown Friday evening and the weather looks clear, quiet, and cool.

Next weekend looks outstanding! Plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s. The weather for the Ravens game next Sunday at M & T Bank Stadium looks outstanding with 1 PM kickoff temperatures in the low to mid 70s and plenty of sunshine!

