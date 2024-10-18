Maryland Weather: Gorgeous and warm October weekend

BALTIMORE - The stretch of gorgeous mid-October weather will continue into the weekend and next week.

Expect mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures rebounding from the cooler temperatures earlier in the week. Afternoon highs will reach around 70 degrees on Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 40s.

This pleasant weather pattern will continue into next week, with even warmer temperatures. Sunshine will persist across the area, and highs will reach the mid to upper 70s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday afternoons. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer as the week progresses, ahead of a cold front expected to arrive by Thursday.

Behind the front, gusty northwesterly winds are likely on Thursday, accompanied by slightly cooler temperatures. Highs on Thursday afternoon will be in the 60s, with overnight lows returning to the low 40s. This cooler trend will continue through the weekend.

Expect sunny skies and highs in the 60s on Friday, continuing into the weekend with no significant chance of rain in sight. At the earliest, we could see some showers just before Halloween, but the dry pattern will likely hold.

Given this current stretch of dry weather, it's safe to say Baltimore is on track to experience one of the top 10 driest Octobers on record.

