Cool breeze across Maryland today with storms possible Thursday

Cloudy with cool weather is expected today. Warm and humid weather return Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms. A roller coaster ride with our temperatures will continue through this weekend.

We have a mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy day ahead of us. We will see temperatures climb from the 40s this morning to the low 50s by lunchtime and into the upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will pick-up out of the southeast at 15 to 20 mph.

If you're headed to the O's game tonight with the Red Sox for 6:35 pm first pitch, we'll see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-50s. You'll need a spring jacket throughout the day and into this evening.

Clouds continue tonight and there could be a few sprinkles and showers, especially after midnight. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 50s.

Thursday turns much warmer as a warm front lifts north across the area. There is the chance for a few early morning sprinkles and showers. After those showers push through the area, we're looking at a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with high temperatures getting close to 80°.

After a warm day, the warm front from earlier in the day will start to droop south as cold front Thursday evening and night. This may bring scattered thunderstorms to the area. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, especially south of Baltimore City. Low temperatures Thursday night will only fall into the lower 60s.

Friday we'll see some scattered showers, especially during the morning with a gradual drying trend as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out near 70°,

The same boundary that has been drifting north and south of our area over the past several days will continue to bring us bouts of cooler and warmer air will be over us this weekend. Temperatures on Saturday are trending cooler with plenty of clouds and an east wind off the Ocean. Highs will top out in the lower 60s. There could be a few scattered showers, especially early Saturday.

Sunday turns warmer and muggy with the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day and at night. Highs will top out around 80°.

Much cooler weather returns early to mid next week. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 60s. By Tuesday an even cooler push of air arrives with highs only in the lower 50s. Frost and freeze conditions could be possible Tuesday night if trends continue. Stay tuned.