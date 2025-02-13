Maryland Weather: Cold Air Returns Tonight

BALTIMORE-- After a breezy afternoon across the region, temperatures tonight will dip back into the 20s as cold air makes its way back into the area. Overnight lows will range from the mid- to upper 20s.

Valentine's Day Forecast

For Valentine's Day, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures reaching near 40 degrees. Winds will remain gusty out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, adding an extra chill to the air.

Colder Temperatures Friday Night

Friday night will bring even colder temperatures, with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 20s. By late Friday night, clouds will increase ahead of an approaching storm system. When you wake up Saturday morning, expect overcast skies across the area.

Next Storm System Arriving Saturday

The increasing cloud cover is due to a developing storm system that promises significant precipitation as we head into Saturday night and Sunday. Current forecast models suggest that it will be cold enough for parts of the area, particularly north and west of Baltimore, for precipitation to begin as a wintry mix. Temperatures during this period will hover in the low to mid-30s.

As the storm progresses, the wintry mix will transition to rain by Saturday evening. The timing of the system's arrival will be crucial, as an earlier onset could lead to minor snow, sleet, and freezing rain accumulations, especially for areas north and west of Baltimore. This may cause travel disruptions Saturday afternoon and evening.

Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds Sunday

By Saturday night, temperatures will climb into the mid- to upper 30s, quickly ending any wintry precipitation. Heavy rain will then move into the region, continuing through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon could reach up to two inches in some locations.

A cold front will push through late Sunday afternoon, bringing an end to the rain. Ahead of the storm, expect gusty southerly winds Saturday night. As the system departs, winds will shift to the northwest, becoming even stronger Sunday night into Monday, with gusts over 40 mph possible.

Cold Air Returns Next Week

Following the cold front, the coldest air in nearly a month will settle into the region. High temperatures will return to the 30s, with overnight lows dropping into the teens and 20s to start next week. The coldest nights will be Monday and Tuesday.

Sunny but Breezy Start to the Week

The good news is that despite the cold, Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine. However, breezy conditions will persist into Tuesday afternoon before winds gradually diminish on Wednesday.

Next Storm System by Midweek

The next storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday, bringing another potential round of winter weather. While it is too early to determine exact snowfall amounts, several forecast models indicate a window from Wednesday into Thursday for accumulating snow. The strength and track of this system remain uncertain, but we will keep you updated on any potential impacts.

Below-Average Temperatures Continue

Below-average temperatures will persist throughout next week, with highs only reaching the 30s through Thursday. Stay tuned for further updates as we monitor these developing weather patterns.