Maryland Weather: Cold Valentine's Day, stormy weekend ahead

BALTIMORE-- Valentine's Day will be cold. Our next storm will bring a brief wintry mix, rain, and strong winds this weekend.

Valentine's Day Forecast

We will enjoy a sunny, but blustery and cold Valentine's Day. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. Winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph will keep wind-chills in the upper 20s and lower 30s for most of the day.

If you're headed out this evening, we'll see less wind, increasing clouds, and cold temperatures. Travel weather looks good with dry conditions. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s. but with less wind, wind-chills won't be an issue.

Next Storm Arrives Saturday

Saturday morning will start cloudy across the area. There is the possibility for a few snow showers north & west by late morning, but the widespread precipitation will begin Saturday afternoon. A brief wintry mix is possible for a few hours, mainly across Carroll and northern Baltimore counties Saturday afternoon. This may lead to some isolated slick spots, but widespread travel issues related to winter weather are not expected.

The main batch of rain should arrive in our area between 1 PM and 3 PM. Once the rain begins, it will become steady and widespread Saturday evening and continue heavy at times into very early Sunday morning. Rainfall totals from this batch of rain should range from 0.50" to 1". Temperatures will remain steady in the middle 30s. In addition to the rain Saturday evening, patchy areas of dense fog will be possible.

Pockets of poor drainage and small stream flooding will be possible Saturday night, but the more significant flood threat should stay to our southwest.

Showers wih Strong to Potentially Damaging Winds Sunday

Sunday is a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to damaging winds beginning late in the afternoon and continuing into Sunday evening. Winds may gust 40 to 50 mph for several hours just ahead and then behind a powerful cold front that will be crossing the area. This may cause some localized power outages along with downed trees and snapped branches. You will also want to secure down any loose outdoor décor.

Sunday will start cloudy and cool, but as the day wears on, temperatures will begin to climb. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be surging into the upper 50s and lower 60s with an increasing southerly to southwesterly wind. As far as rain chances on Sunday, we could see some lingering early morning showers followed by scattered showers and possible thunderstorms mid to late Sunday afternoon into the early evening. An additional 0.25" to 0.75" will be possible with this second batch of showers.

After the cold front crosses the area Sunday evening, cold air will surge into the area. The cold air will arrive courtesy of strong winds our of the northwest. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will continue well into the overnight hours along with falling temperatures. Low temperatures Sunday night will bottom out in the upper 20s. Factor in the strong winds and feels like temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens.

Arctic Blast Monday

Following the cold front Sunday night, the coldest air in nearly a month will settle into the region. High temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 30s. Strong wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will continue throughout the day keeping wind-chills in the lower to middle 20s. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s to start next week. The coldest nights will be Monday and Tuesday.

Sunny & Cold Tuesday

Expect plenty of sunshine Monday through Tuesday. Despite plenty of sunshine both days, the cold will be the bigger story with highs staying in the lower 30s Tuesday.

Winter Storm Potential Wednesday into Thursday

The next storm system to potentially impact us will arrive later Wednesday into Thursday. While the storm is still almost a week away, many of our computer models are strongly agree a strong coastal storm will develop during this time. The exact track and strength of this storm is still uncertain, but it does have the potential to deliver significant amounts of snow to at least part of the area. There are also some computer model solutions that keep the storm to our south and then well offshore; leading to no snow at all. We'll continue to finetune the forecast as next week approaches and let you know if the threat for significant winter weather is increasing or decreasing.