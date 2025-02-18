Maryland Weather: Colder temps expected tonight

Cold weather will continue across the area for the next couple of days, with temperatures tonight dipping even lower than last night.

Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s across the region. High temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will only reach the upper 20s and lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

The much-discussed winter storm will approach from the west, but the heaviest snowfall still appears likely to stay well south of Baltimore. Southern Maryland will have the best chance for accumulating snow as the system moves through.

Currently, snowfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected across parts of the lower Eastern Shore and far Southern Maryland, including St. Mary's, Somerset, and Worcester counties. Areas farther north will see lower accumulations, with up to an inch possible as far north as Calvert, Talbot, and Caroline counties.

Snow chances will continue Wednesday night before tapering off Thursday morning. A strong upper-level disturbance will move through the region from mid-morning into early afternoon, triggering another round of light snow.

Areas farther north, which may not be significantly affected by the first system, will likely see some snow from this disturbance. However, snowfall totals with this system are expected to be light, generally ranging from a dusting to a half-inch.

Snow will taper off by early Thursday afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the lower 30s. Low temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees Thursday night, with highs on Friday reaching near 40 degrees.

Winds will be gusty on both Thursday and Friday, with frequent gusts over 30 mph possible.

Temperatures will warm slightly over the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday, with highs in the lower 40s. By Sunday, many locations could reach near 50 degrees.

Next week, mild temperatures will return, with highs in the 50s for the first couple of days. The next storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday, bringing another chance for showers.