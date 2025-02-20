Maryland Weather: Cold and windy overnight; warmer weekend

BALTIMORE -- Cold temperatures are expected across the area overnight, with lows dipping into the teens and 20s. Gusty winds will continue through the night, making it feel even colder. Wind chills will drop into the single digits and lower teens.

On Friday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will rebound into the mid-to-upper 30s. However, a strong and gusty northwest wind will persist, making it feel much colder.

The weekend will bring slightly warmer conditions. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, with highs in the low 40s. By Sunday, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. No rain or snow is expected, making for favorable conditions for outdoor activities. Winds will also be lighter across the region.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will rise into the 50s for many locations on Monday, and that trend will continue through most of the week. Monday will be dry, but a storm system will bring a slight chance of showers Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Another storm system is expected to bring rain to the area on Thursday.