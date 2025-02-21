Maryland Weather: Cold winds today, warm-up begins this weekend

BALTIMORE-- Gusty cold winds and sunshine are ahead on this Friday. A warm-up begins this weekend and continues into next week.

Gusty northwest winds will continue on this Friday. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine, but with the combination of the wind and cold temperatures, you'll still need to bundle-up as wind-chills stay cold in the teens and 20s. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 30s.

With a starlit sky tonight, expect temperatures to plummet. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper teens and lower 20s. Thankfully winds will continue to subside during the overnight.

The weekend will bring slightly warmer conditions. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, with highs in the low 40s. By Sunday, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. No rain or snow is expected, making for favorable conditions for outdoor activities. Winds will also be lighter across the region.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will rise into the 50s for many locations on Monday, and that trend will continue through most of the week. Monday will be dry, but a storm system will bring a slight chance of showers Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Any of the sprinkles and showers later Tuesday would be on the light side.

Wednesday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Another storm system is expected to bring rain to the area on Thursday. Even with the rain Thursday, we should keep high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.