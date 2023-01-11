Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Cloudy Wednesday, rain on the way

BALTIMORE -- It will be frigid again Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s and 30s for many locations under partly cloudy skies. 

Increasing clouds can be expected Wednesday with some periodic peeks of sunshine. Temperature highs will reach the mid and upper 40s. 

There will be a chance for showers late Wednesday across Western Maryland with chances spreading eastward by late evening toward the Baltimore Area. 

A warm front will lift through the region by Thursday morning bringing our temperatures well into the 50s for Thursday afternoon. 

It will be overcast for the entire day. Rain will spread into the area Thursday afternoon through Thursday night before moving out early Friday. 

Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.

