Maryland Weather: Cloudy, mild Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- The mild air is in full force today with morning temperatures even warmer than Monday.

You are starting your day in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Spotty fog is a factor once again but today it's generally west of Baltimore, in Frederick and Washington Counties. Clouds will be with us through the day with a few stray showers possible midday.

The wet weather should be light and pretty quick moving as a warm front lifts north of us. 

Highs will be back in the mid-60s today, likely matching Monday's high of 66°! Southwest winds will pick up through the afternoon and evening, with gusts between 20 and 25 mph.

More widespread showers will move in Wednesday during the second half of the day ahead of a cold front.

Before any cooler air has time to settle in, temps will reach the upper 60s, potentially rivaling Wednesday's previous record of 70°.

Highs drop off from there, with 50s on Thursday and 40s by Friday.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 6:36 AM

