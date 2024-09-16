Maryland Weather: Damp & showery stretch begins Tuesday afternoon

BALTIMORE -- Mainly cloudy skies continue through Tuesday morning. A stray shower is possible. Showers develop Tuesday afternoon.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Anne Arundel County through 10 PM Tuesday. This advisory may be extended later into the week with easterly winds and a full moon approaching. Minor flooding is likely during the times of high tide. Please do not drive through flood waters and don't park your car in a vulnerable area.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 will make landfall this evening along the South Carolina coastline. The tropical system will weaken as it moves to our west, however, we'll still see the moisture from the remnants this week.

A few showers may develop tonight, mainly south of Baltimore. A better chance for rain arrives Tuesday evening and Wednesday as the core of the system pushes to our west. We'll be on the eastern side of the circulation, which will bring rounds of rain and thunderstorms to the area. Right now, there still is some uncertainty with how much rain we'll get from this storm system. The trends are for higher rainfall totals south & west of Baltimore with less rainfall in the City and points north.

Some lucky areas may receive up to 1" of rain or a little bit more by the end of the workweek. Tuesday night and Wednesday appear to be the wettest days, but scattered showers will likely continue Thursday and Friday. The showers Thursday and Friday don't look widespread, but just enough of a chance to warrant carrying an umbrella.

By next weekend, we should start to see some partial clearing, especially on Sunday. Fall officially arrives 8:44 on Sunday morning. More scattered showers and cool weather may return to the area after Monday of next week.