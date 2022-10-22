Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Clouds move in Saturday, chance of showers on Ravens game day

BALTIMORE-- Saturday clouds increase but temps reach higher, topping out in the high 60's. 

Chances for showers come in to play on game day, Sunday, while temp highs settle back to the mid 60's. 

Clouds stick around into the next work week with temp highs climbing their way back into the 70's for the majority of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday wet weather tiptoes it's way into back into the forecast but things remain moderately warm for this time of year. 

