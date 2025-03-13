Gloomy Friday in Maryland followed by Sunday Storm Threat

Skies overnight will remain mostly cloudy across the area, with low temperatures dipping to around 40 degrees.

Friday morning will begin with mostly cloudy skies, but breaks in the clouds are expected by late morning. Sunshine should become plentiful by afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will warm slightly. Saturday morning will start in the low to mid-40s, rising into the mid-60s during the afternoon. Unfortunately, skies will stay cloudy throughout the day, so sunshine will be limited.

A storm system approaching from the west will bring changes by Sunday. Winds will increase across the area throughout the day, gusting out of the south at more than 40 mph at times.

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday due to the potential for severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Ahead of a cold front, showers and thunderstorms will first develop in western Maryland, gradually spreading eastward toward the I-95 corridor by late afternoon.

Currently, the risk for severe weather exists but remains on the lower side. However, due to strong upper-level winds, any storms that do develop could produce damaging wind gusts. The greatest threat for storms will occur during the afternoon through early evening hours, quickly moving eastward by late evening.

Sunday's high temperatures will top out near 70 degrees before the storms arrive, with cooler conditions expected Sunday night.

Monday morning will begin in the 40s, rising into the mid-50s by the afternoon. A lingering shower is possible very early Monday, well before sunrise, but skies will clear quickly. Expect plenty of sunshine during the day, though it will remain breezy with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph at times.

Temperatures will warm slightly on Tuesday. After a chilly start in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday will bring warmer temperatures along with increased cloud cover, with highs nearing 70 degrees.

The next cold front is expected to arrive Thursday, bringing a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-60s.