Maryland weather: Cloudy & warm Sunday, showers at night

Cloudy and warm Sunday with showers at night

BALTIMORE- Clouds increase Sunday with more warm weather. Sprinkles and showers develop Sunday evening and Sunday night.

After a beautiful Saturday with highs in the middle 80s and plenty of sunshine, we're looking at a cloudier second half of the weekend. Clouds will increase during the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s in most neighborhoods.

Sunday will feature thickening clouds, but we'll still have warm temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 80s. The cloud cover will thicken as the day wears on, so some sunshine is likely, especially during the early morning hours.

A warm front will approach Sunday evening with sprinkles and showers. The best chance for any showers would develop after 4 PM with even higher chances after 7 PM. The showers will be scattered and light. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.10".

Isolated showers and storms will still be possible Monday along with plenty of humidity. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

Warm and humid weather continues Tuesday, but the day looks entirely dry. Highs reach the 80s once again.

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast Wednesday. We'll see building levels of humidity with highs in the lower 80s. Right now, Wednesday doesn't look like a washout.

Thursday features our best chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Beautiful weather returns next Friday and Saturday with lower humidity, breezy weather, and highs in the lower to middle 80s.