Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Clear, cool Monday

By Tim Williams

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Monday morning forecast
Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Monday morning forecast 01:35

BALTIMORE -- After a gray, damp and chilly start to Monday morning, it's clear and cool to start the week.

The Baltimore area will see temperatures start in the upper 30s and reach the mid-40s by the afternoon. It's mostly sunny but chilly.

Mainly dry weather is in the forecast through mid-week. 

There will be periods of sunshine, but clouds will likely remain persistent through the week as upper-level disturbances pass over the area. 

Temperatures stay seasonably average for the next several days with only a day of possible showers midweek. Highs will top out near 50 on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The next disturbance approaches the area Wednesday with a chance of showers, mainly across Western Maryland during the evening hours.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 4:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.