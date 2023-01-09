Maryland Weather: Clear, cool Monday

BALTIMORE -- After a gray, damp and chilly start to Monday morning, it's clear and cool to start the week.

The Baltimore area will see temperatures start in the upper 30s and reach the mid-40s by the afternoon. It's mostly sunny but chilly.

Looking at a crisp Winter Monday with a ton of sunshine. Breezy NW winds keep dry and seasonably cool conditions over the area.highs near 47°. Updates on #WJZ. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/VRxjhQEjZi — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 9, 2023

Mainly dry weather is in the forecast through mid-week.

There will be periods of sunshine, but clouds will likely remain persistent through the week as upper-level disturbances pass over the area.

Temperatures stay seasonably average for the next several days with only a day of possible showers midweek. Highs will top out near 50 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next disturbance approaches the area Wednesday with a chance of showers, mainly across Western Maryland during the evening hours.