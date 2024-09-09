Maryland Weather: Clear and crisp to sunny and comfy today

Pleasant week ahead with a chance of rain at the end of the week

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for a fall chill as you head out the door this morning. Out the door numbers are in the mid 40s and low 50s across the area under mostly clear skies.

This week, we'll experience some of the nicest weather we've had in a while, with plenty of sunshine expected. Warm afternoons and comfortably cool nights will dominate the forecast.

Sunshine today will push high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Tonight will be cool again, though not as chilly as previous nights, with low temperatures in the 50s.

Highs on Tuesday will rebound into the low to mid 80s, and we'll stay in the 80s for the rest of the week. Expect a slight cool down by Friday, with highs generally in the low 80s.

As high pressure moves out into the Atlantic later in the week, cloud cover will increase across the area, bringing low-level moisture back to the region. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected from Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be warmer due to higher humidity, staying mainly in the 60s. The next best chance for rain likely won't arrive until sometime the following week, so enjoy the warm late-summer weather while it lasts.