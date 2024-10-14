Maryland Weather: Frost advisories issued, chilly week ahead

BALTIMORE--The gusty wind from earlier today will slowly ease. Expect clear and cold weather tonight with lows near 40°.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for Carroll county, central and northern Baltimore county, northern Harford county, northwestern Howard county, and Cecil county from 2 AM through 8 AM Tuesday morning.

*FROST ADVISORY* in effect for the areas shaded in blue from 2AM until 8 AM Tues. Potential exists for some areas of frost Tues. morning in these areas with temps dipping into the upper 30s. pic.twitter.com/kRUy5D6twm — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) October 14, 2024

Winds gusted between 30 to 40 mph Monday afternoon. Temperatures reached the lower 60s Monday afternoon, but the air felt cooler with the gusty winds. This evening will be breezy and chilly with temperatures dipping down into middle 30s to near 40°. Areas north to the north of Baltimore City have the best chance of seeing frost Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a gray and unsettled day. Any early morning sunshine will quickly fade behind clouds. A chilly breeze out of the northwest will develop along with a few isolated to widely scattered sprinkles. The best chance of a passing sprinkle will be from Baltimore City and points south. Highs on Tuesday will reach the middle 50s, but feel even cooler with the clouds and breeze.

Breezy and chilly weather continue Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Wednesday will turn out partly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

Widespread frost conditions are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Additional frost advisories are likely.

Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs near 60°.

More widespread frosty conditions are likely Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the middle to upper 30s under a starlit sky.

The warm-up begins Friday with highs in the middle 60s. The upcoming weekend looks stunning with highs near 70° Saturday and highs in the lower 70s Sunday.

There is no sign of any significant rain for the next 7+ days.