Maryland Weather: Clear and cold Tuesday morning

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday sees a very chilly start with temps in the low-to-mid 30s across the Baltimore area. Some might see frost in the morning as they head out.

Highs will reach the upper 40s to near 50 Tuesday, with lows in the 20s and 30s for tonight.

Plenty of mid level clouds today as an upper level disturbance approaches from the northwest. Otherwise dry and seasonable.

Seasonably cold start with a touch of frost. Not a bad idea to layer up. Temps starting in the mid 20s to mid 30s will climb to mid 40s. Updates on #WJZ. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/xVM6CK2sgq — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 10, 2023

The weather looks quiet through mid-week with dry weather expected through Wednesday.

Clouds return again Wednesday afternoon ahead of a week system moving across the Midwest. Light rain as possible across northern and western part of the state Wednesday night.

Rain chances are expected Thursday afternoon and Thursday night associated with a strong airflow pressure and associated with a cold front moving through.

Friday morning will see some rain across the mid Atlantic. It could be some snow in the higher elevations in the mountains out west, but all rain in central Maryland, which could linger from Friday into Saturday morning before high-pressure returns early next week in time for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.