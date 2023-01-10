Maryland Weather: Chilly Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies

BALTIMORE -- It will be chilly again tonight with lows around 30 degrees for many locations under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds can be expected Wednesday with some periodic peeks of sunshine.

Temperature highs will reach the mid and upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY WEATHER: Temps will reach the mid and upper 40s for highs with mostly cloudy skies. Late day rain chances will be possible in far western MD late. Better rain chances arrive Thursday areawide. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/UhUn0ToEw6 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 10, 2023

There will be a chance for showers late Wednesday across Western Maryland with chances spreading eastward by late evening toward the Baltimore Area.

A warm front will lift through the region by Thursday morning bringing our temperatures well into the 50s for Thursday afternoon.

It will be overcast for the entire day. Rain will spread into the area Thursday afternoon through Thursday night before moving out early Friday.

The lows on Thursday night will remain in the 40s with highs in the low 50s on Fridays.

Temperatures will cool behind the storm system with highs back in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. But sunshine will return to the area, especially on Sunday.

Next week will start dry and sunny on Monday, but clouds will quickly move back into the area Monday night into Tuesday.

The next storm system will arrive Tuesday with a chance for a few light showers. Temperatures will slowly moderate with highs in the 50s returning by Tuesday.