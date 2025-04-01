Chilly tonight; summer temps return briefly Thursday

Temperatures will trend cooler over the next few days following the passage of Monday night's cold front.

After beneficial rainfall in many areas, a stretch of dry weather is expected through midweek. However, rain chances will return by the end of the week.

Overnight lows will be quite chilly, with temperatures dipping into the 30s across much of the region. Wednesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday night will be milder, with lows in the lower 50s. A warmup follows on Thursday, with afternoon highs rebounding to near 80 degrees. There will also be a chance for a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

A front will stall across the region late this week and into the weekend, causing temperatures to fluctuate. Highs on Friday will reach around 70 degrees, with showers possible throughout the day.

By Saturday, the front will slip south of the region, bringing slightly cooler air. Highs will top out in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies, along with a chance of showers.

On Sunday, the front will lift back to the north, allowing a surge of warmer air to return. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees again, accompanied by breezy southwest winds gusting over 20 mph.

Another cold front will move into the region Sunday evening and overnight, bringing another round of showers and possible thunderstorms.

By Monday morning, the front will push to the south, ushering in a cooler-than-average air mass for the early to middle part of next week. Highs on Monday will reach only around 60 degrees after the rain exits.

Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will drop well into the 30s, and Tuesday's highs will struggle to climb out of the low 50s. This stretch of cool weather is expected to persist through much of next week.