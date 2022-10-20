Maryland Weather: Chilly start to a cozy Thursday

BALTIMORE-- Thursday is off to a pretty chilly start with most of the region waking up to temps in the 30's.

As the sun rises, Maryland finally makes its way back into to the 60's after days of only reach the 50's. As the sun sets, temps dwindle down to the low 40s, conditions just slightly warmer then how we woke up this morning.

Tomorrow temps sit cozily in the mid 60's with mostly clear skies creating a beautiful purple Friday to kick off the weekend.

Saturday clouds increase but good news, so do the temperatures, as they climb their way to 70.

For Sunday's game day expect wet weather to come in to play as temps decrease, only reaching the mid 60's.

Conditions dry back up as we head into the new work week but clouds will stick around with temps topping out in the low 70's.