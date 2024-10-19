Maryland Weather: A few balmy days ahead

BALTIMORE -- Keep the jacket and sunglasses handy. Chilly mornings with bright sunshine remain the rule for the next few days.

Morning lows in the 40s and 50s persist with a very dry airmass in place allowing for maximum overnight cooling.

As we head into the early half of the week, an area of high pressure continues to lead to dry conditions and rising temperatures. We should register in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Tuesday.

Overnight lows will be slightly warmer as the week progresses, ahead of a cold front expected to arrive by Thursday. The cold front will help lower temperatures back into the 60s late week.

Given this current stretch of dry weather, it's safe to say Baltimore is on track to experience one of the top 10 driest Octobers on record.