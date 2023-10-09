Maryland Weather: Chilly night ahead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures tonight remain slightly below average for this time of year. It's a mostly clear night with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.

We start the week dry with sunny skies. We will warm back up by Tuesday.

Tonight

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Still a bit breezy with wind speeds between 5-10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A little disturbance in the atmosphere will increase cloud cover in the afternoon.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Overnight lows are in the mid to upper 40s with southwest winds between 3-6 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20%.

Temperatures return to near average levels Tuesday through the latter half of the week. A dry weather pattern holds through at least Thursday with our next chance of rain arriving next weekend. It's still many days away, so be sure to check back for updates.