Maryland Weather: Chilly mornings continue, big weekend warm-up

BALTIMORE-- Early morning temperatures in the 40s continue this week, but a big warm-up awaits us this weekend.

We are enjoying another beautiful weather day with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s. The sky continues to stay mainly sunny. We'll see another cool evening ahead of us, especially after sunset. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s later tonight.

Wednesday will be another winner of a day. Our sky will be mostly sunny to sunny with temperatures climbing to near 70°. Wednesday will turn breezy during the afternoon with the winds out of the west-northwest. Wednesday night will turn rather chilly with lows dipping down into the middle 40s.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the upcoming workweek. We'll see a mostly sunny sky, but high temperatures will only reach the middle 60s. Expect another chilly night Thursday night with lows down into the lower 40s.

Get ready for a fantastic Friday. After a chilly start to the day, abundant sunshine will help warm temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70° during the afternoon.

The weekend features a significant warm-up. Both days of the weekend are looking warm and sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday's high temperatures will reach the upper 70s with a wind out of the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday could be even warmer with highs near 80°. Sunday afternoon will turn breezy ahead of an approaching cold front with winds coming out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. If you're headed to the Ravens game, you'll want to dress for the warmth.

A strong cold front will cross the area Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures on Monday afternoon will only reach the lower to middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Monday night will turn very chilly with lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday the chilly trend will continue with highs only around 60°.The first frost of the season may impact the area early to mid next week.

As far as rain is concerned, we are in a very dry pattern through next week, so need to look for your umbrella.