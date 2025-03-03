Maryland Weather: Chilly today, severe storms possible Wednesday

BALTIMORE-- Expect sunshine and chilly weather today. Rain, wind, and possible severe storms arrive Wednesday.

High pressure in control of our weather means a quiet and chilly Monday. Early morning clouds will continue to thin out and we'll see more in the way of sunshine as the day plays out. Look for high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Winds won't be nearly as strong as Sunday out of the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies will stay mainly clear tonight with lows around 30°.

Tuesday is our pick of the week with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Milder temperatures arrive Tuesday afternoon with highs around 60°. Tuesday is a good day to get any outdoor preparations made for a stormy Wednesday.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for rain, gusty winds, and the potential for severe thunderstorms. Scattered showers and gusty southerly winds will develop Wednesday morning as temperatures climb into the 50s. After this first wave of rain passes through the area, there should be a pause in the rain. During this possible break in the rain during the early to mid afternoon, clouds may break for some peeks of sunshine. If this partial clearing happens, temperatures will warm into the 60s, increasing the threat for severe thunderstorms.

If severe thunderstorms are able to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening, there is the potential for damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two. This severe weather threat is conditional that we see some partial clearing for part of the day Wednesday. The timeline for possible severe storms would be from 3p until 7p.

Showers and storms exit Wednesday night with temperatures falling into the middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday features strong and gusty winds as Wednesday's storm system rapidly strengthens to our northeast while simultaneously high pressure begins to move in from the west. This increasing difference in air pressure will generate strong and gusty winds throughout the day. Winds will easily gust 40 to 50 mph. With a partly to mostly cloudy sky Thursday, high temperatures will reach the lower 50s.

Friday looks fantastic! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 50s with a gusty westerly wind.

Next weekend looks decent at this point. Both days look to feature a decent amount of wind. Saturday has a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday is a notch cooler, but still nice with highs in the lower 50s.