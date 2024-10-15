Maryland Weather: Chilly for now and another cold morning in store

BALTIMORE - We woke up to a very chilly morning with a Frost Advisory for areas near the Maryland / PA line. Temperatures rebounded before sunrise and the advisory lifted pre-dawn. However, we remain seasonably chilly for mid October with spotty sprinkles during a gray and breezy afternoon,

The best chance of a passing sprinkle will be from Baltimore City and points south. Highs on Tuesday will reach the middle 50s, but feel even cooler with the clouds and breeze. Breezy and chilly weather continue Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Today: Isolated showers before 3pm, then isolated showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday will turn out partly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

Widespread frost conditions are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Additional frost advisories are likely.

Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs near 60°.

More widespread frosty conditions are likely Thursday night into Friday morning with lows in the middle to upper 30s under a starlit sky.

The warm-up begins Friday with highs in the middle 60s. The upcoming weekend looks stunning with highs near 70° Saturday and highs in the lower 70s Sunday.

There is no sign of any significant rain for the next 7+ days.





