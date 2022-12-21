Maryland Weather: Calm Winter Solstice before brutally cold Alert Days

BALTIMORE -- Our Winter Solstice is starting frosty!

Out-the-door temps are in the mid to upper 20s and we'll top out in the mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Winter officially arrives at 4:47 this afternoon and Mother Nature is taking the hint with very active weather and brutal cold to follow.

A cold start to our Winter Solstice! We'll top out in the mid 40s under partly sunny skies! This is the calm before the storm. WJZ Alert Days in effect Thursday through Sunday! Hard to imagine these temps are similar to the highs we'll have this weekend!

WJZ Alert Days are in effect Thursday through Sunday and we want to prepare you for the different impacts.

High pressure will leave us behind today leaving us at the mercy of this next storm system. This will mainly mean soaking rain for Maryland, but western parts of the state are going to see an impactful winter storm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties on Thursday from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Four to seven inches of snow and sleet and a quarter of an inch of ice are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Washington County from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One to three inches of snow and sleet is expected with some areas west of I-81 seeing closer to five inches.

We are watching for the possibility of some of the wintry mix edging east towards I-95. A trace to one-tenth of an inch is likely.

For tomorrow's WJZ Alert Day, most of us will see a soaking rain but for Western Maryland it will be snow & a wintry mix. There is a chance some of the mix could make its way towards I-95 very quickly before turning over to all rain.

That would mean a very quick period of sleet or freezing rain north and west of Baltimore between 6 to 8 a.m. before it changes over to wet weather.

Rain will increase in coverage and intensity through the day as wintry weather continues in Western Maryland into the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will reach close to 50.

There will be a break in the precipitation Thursday night ahead of the Arctic Cold Front that will leave us downright frigid just in time for the holiday weekend.

Rain will develop ahead of the front. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind it and winds will increase from the west gusting over 30 mph.

Temps will plummet from near 50 in the morning to the teens by late afternoon Friday. Any rain will change to snow before ending and a light dusting is not out of the question before ending.

We're also concerned about the possibility of a flash freeze.

Streets and sidewalks that were left damp from all the rain could freeze over and become icy and slick!

Temps by Christmas Eve morning will drop into the teens with wind chills in the low single digits to below freezing under clear skies.

It will be breezy throughout the morning and afternoon with wind chills in the teens all day. Highs will not get out of the 20s Saturday afternoon.

Christmas Day morning will be sunny, and temperatures will start in the low to mid-teens with wind chills in the low single digits. Highs on Christmas Day will reach the upper 20s.