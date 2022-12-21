Maryland Weather: Calm first day of winter before the rainy, brisk Alert Days

BALTIMORE -- Four Alert Days have been issued this week for hazardous weather, and this includes Christmas Day.

Today expect highs to be in the lower 40s with some sunshine and eastern winds.

Clouds move in by late afternoon and stick around through the evening tonight. Lows expected around freezing.

Thursday, (our first Alert Day) brings rain to the region and winds.

Gusts up to 25 mph throughout the afternoon. Cold and dreary Thursday is not the day to go out. An inch of rain is possible with this system.

Friday, we change out the rain for snow for periods of the day. Strong winds will continue throughout your Friday afternoon and evening. Lows in the teens for the overnight.

Christmas Eve, Saturday will be COLD but finally dry across the state. Highs are expected in the 20s with lows in the teens.

Christmas Day, Sunday, (our final Alert Day) is looking much more calm and clear, but remains cold. Highs only reach into the 20s and lows slip back into the teens overnight.

For the rest of the week, dry clear conditions will persist but be very cold!

Happy official start to winter!