Maryland Weather: Calm today, Alert Day tomorrow for rain

By Tim Williams

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- We have a calm, cool and dry start to Tuesday. 

High temperatures will be pretty close to normal with most places reaching the low 50s this afternoon.   

Surface high pressure will prevail for one more day. Rain is expected tomorrow. 

This surface high pressure will move off to the northeast this evening, switching winds to southeasterly. 

This will be the beginning of a warm air advection regime to the region.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 5:46 AM

