Maryland Weather: Calm, but chilly, start to your weekend off

BALTIMORE — The weekend is shaping up to be a bit chilly, but quiet overall.

Saturday morning temperatures will start around 30 degrees for most areas, eventually topping out around 40 during the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be chilly Saturday and Sunday night with lows in the upper 20s for most areas.

Highs Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies will reach the mid-40s. Dry for both parts of your weekend.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be sunny with highs around 50 degrees.

A quick-moving storm system will bring overcast skies and a chance for light showers on Tuesday, but warmer temperatures along with it.

Any rain that occurs will be very light with coverage scattered across the area.

Highs Tuesday will be mild in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, dry and mild with highs in the upper 50s.

The next storm arrives Thursday with a better chance for widespread rain across the area.

Rain chances will last through Thursday night with sunshine returning Friday.

Temperatures will remain well above average through the rest of the week into next weekend with highs mainly in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

We expect to see the unseasonably mild temperatures continue, with no significant chances for arctic air intrusions or wintry precipitation anytime soon.