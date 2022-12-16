Maryland Weather: Calm & bright in time for the weekend

MARYLAND - The winter storm that brought us ice and rain on Thursday is now northeast of us! Good riddance!

While we deserve a completely calm day after the mess we dealt with yesterday, we're starting our Purple Friday with some patchy fog and lingering drizzle.

The winter storm is out of here but we do have some patchy fog and drizzle to deal with this morning. Clouds to start our #PurpleFriday but sun is on the way!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/QXwGTELZGG — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 16, 2022

Visibility on your morning commute won't be perfect thanks to that combo but the fog is not dense and the light showers are very short lived.

The fog will mix out mid-morning but the clouds will hang in a bit longer.

Expect more and more breaks of sun as our afternoon goes on.

You can also expect blustery winds today. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Our Purple Friday is brisk! Expect NW winds 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/V1m1k9PbVS — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 16, 2022

Temperatures are starting off in the upper 30s and low 40s with temps topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight as we bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Saturday starts out sunny with clouds taking over by the second half of the day but on Sunday we get to keep the sunshine through the day.

Highs for the weekend and the start of the work week will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Brace yourself though...a blast of artic air will arrive as we wrap up the work week and head into the holiday weekend!

That will mean bone chilling cold for Christmas Eve and Christmas and also a chance for winter weather.

Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on this threat and will keep you posted!