Maryland Weather: Calm and Clear Thanksgiving Day

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Kicking Turkey Day off with chilly temps in the 30's.

Calm and clear conditions follow us into the early afternoon hours of our Thursday, but increasing clouds will soon follow in the evening.

Temp highs will sit comfortably in the 50s.

Our Black Friday will bring chances for rain to the area. Some periods will be heavy with rainfall, but it will not be a complete wash for the holiday weekend.

We ride out the 50s into next week! 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

November 24, 2022

