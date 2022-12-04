Maryland Weather: Brisk, sunny Sunday

BALTIMORE-- COLD COLD start to this Sunday morning in Maryland.

Temps currently in the 20s and 30s across the region with winds kicking out of the north and west.

Expect a brisk morning and afternoon with highs only climbing into the 40s.

Tonight, the 20s and teens are expected with a cold Monday on deck.

Monday looks like we could see some sun, but highs will struggle to recover quickly. Expect the 40s or near for highs.

More rain returns next week with highs in the 50s.