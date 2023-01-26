Maryland Weather: Bright & blustery day ahead

BALTIMORE - A bright, dry but very windy day is in store for most of the state.

#WJZFirstAlert

Most of Maryland will have a bright, blustery and dry day but our friends in Garrett County are dealing with more snow! Factor in winds up to 50 mph and visibility is going to be tough!#WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/dIC9jbir3q — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 26, 2023

Garrett County is the exception! A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Friday morning.

Four to eight inches of snow is expected there along with winds gusting up to 50 mph.

That combination is going to make travel very difficult.

While it will be blustery across Maryland, the strongest winds will be over Western Maryland.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties until 1 pm.

West winds between 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds will pick up in Central Maryland through the day.

Gusts up to 40 mph are expected and will make temperatures in the mid to upper 40s feel about 5-10° colder.

High pressure takes over just in time for Friday.

Expect calm winds, partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday is a similar scene with clouds and a chance for late day rain by Sunday.