Maryland Weather: Breezy with a few more clouds tonight

BALTIMORE-- Breezy conditions continue this evening and through most of the weekend. A passing disturbance will likely produce added clouds this evening and tonight with a few showers near the Mason-Dixon line.

We are off to a cloudy start to Saturday, but clearing skies are on the way with temperatures in the 50s, which is right around average. The breeze keeps it feeling on the cool side, but overall, it's a nice start to the weekend.

Sunday provides more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 50s in the afternoon. Don't forget we spring forward with the start of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday morning.

A pretty quiet week ahead with plenty of bright sunshine and a nice taste of spring-like warmth. Highs on Monday afternoon will reach the mid-60s.

By Tuesday, temperatures reach into the lower 70s across the region, enjoy!

Another cold front will approach from the north on Thursday, bringing increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers. Highs will remain near 70 degrees, with a slight cooldown expected by the end of the week.