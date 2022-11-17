Maryland Weather: Breezy, chilly Thursday before temps tumble

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's in for a beautiful, breezy and chilly Thursday.

Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s in the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Those temperatures will get progressively colder heading into the weekend.

After another day of sunshine and highs in the mid-40s Friday, colder air will move in this weekend.

Temperature highs will reach the low- to mid-40s Saturday with upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area.

The coldest night will occur Sunday night with widespread low 20s expected.

We will continue to experience cold temperatures in the first part of next week before the weather warms up as we near Thanksgiving.

Marylanders can expect to be back in the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.