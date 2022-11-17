Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: Breezy, chilly Thursday before temps tumble

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Derek Beasley has your Wednesday night forecast
Derek Beasley has your Wednesday night forecast 02:31

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's in for a beautiful, breezy and chilly Thursday. 

Temperature highs will reach the mid-40s in the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Those temperatures will get progressively colder heading into the weekend. 

snapshot-2022-11-17t085525-548.jpg

After another day of sunshine and highs in the mid-40s Friday, colder air will move in this weekend. 

Temperature highs will reach the low- to mid-40s Saturday with upper 30s to near 40 degrees on Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. 

The coldest night will occur Sunday night with widespread low 20s expected. 

We will continue to experience cold temperatures in the first part of next week before the weather warms up as we near Thanksgiving. 

Marylanders can expect to be back in the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 11:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.